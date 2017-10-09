Driving2Save.com Puts New Spin on Drivers’ Ed

With some 263 million vehicles on the road, the United States is a country made up of drivers who trust their vehicles to get them everywhere as safely, reliably and efficiently as possible.

However, there’s a good chance a majority of these drivers might not realize they’re unknowingly sacrificing safety, wasting money and time, and unnecessarily harming the environment along the way.

Enter Driving2Save.com, a Santa Barbara-based online startup offering a comprehensive and innovative online resource dedicated to educating consumers about driving.

The site offers entertaining and valuable content that can help motorists save lives, money, time and the planet every time they get behind the wheel.

Driving2Save’s mission is to build a brighter future by serving as trusted advisors to conscientious drivers.

Driving2Save shares everything from driving tips and educational materials for drivers, to consumer product testing and scientific reports, to an online marketplace offering automotive products and technology they’ve identified to be the best out there.

“We like to drive, but we also know that cars can be deadly, expensive, and bad for the environment,” said Brian Goebel, founder/CEO of Driving2Save.

“When you routinely spend more than $50 to fill-up your tank, feel like you are always replacing your tires, and worry about what is coming out of the tailpipe of the car in front of you, it is easy to become a pessimist," he said.

"Nevertheless, at Driving2Save we are optimists. We believe that you can enjoy driving your car and save lives, money, time and the planet, and we will show you how,” he said.

Driving2Save said its scientists stay on top the latest developments in automotive technology, do the research, run real-world tests and crunch the numbers so consumers can “drive to save” by making easy changes to their driving style and buying the best gear at the best prices.

All of Driving2Save’s test results, resources and educational content on their site are free of charge for consumers. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to drive to save,” Goebel said.

Visitors to the site will find the handy Driving Tips pages cover everything from maintaining tire pressure to maximizing miles per charge on electric vehicles. On the Product Testing page, consumers can access results from of hundreds of hours and thousands of miles of rigorous testing and reports.

Consumers looking to upgrade their gear and get a strong return on their investment will appreciate the Shop section, where they can buy a curated selection of items the Driving2Save experts have tried, tested, and identified to be the best on the market.

To learn more, visit Driving2Save.com.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Driving2Save.com.