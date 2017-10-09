Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:22 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Driving2Save.com Puts New Spin on Drivers’ Ed

Online resource offers motorists tips, tools to upgrade behind-wheel experience

Driving2Save.com Click to view larger
Driving2Save.com (Driving2Save)
By Jennifer Zacharias for Driving2Save.com | October 9, 2017 | 4:16 p.m.

With some 263 million vehicles on the road, the United States is a country made up of drivers who trust their vehicles to get them everywhere as safely, reliably and efficiently as possible.

However, there’s a good chance a majority of these drivers might not realize they’re unknowingly sacrificing safety, wasting money and time, and unnecessarily harming the environment along the way.

Enter Driving2Save.com, a Santa Barbara-based online startup offering a comprehensive and innovative online resource dedicated to educating consumers about driving.

The site offers entertaining and valuable content that can help motorists save lives, money, time and the planet every time they get behind the wheel.

Driving2Save’s mission is to build a brighter future by serving as trusted advisors to conscientious drivers.

Driving2Save shares everything from driving tips and educational materials for drivers, to consumer product testing and scientific reports, to an online marketplace offering automotive products and technology they’ve identified to be the best out there.

“We like to drive, but we also know that cars can be deadly, expensive, and bad for the environment,” said Brian Goebel, founder/CEO of Driving2Save.

“When you routinely spend more than $50 to fill-up your tank, feel like you are always replacing your tires, and worry about what is coming out of the tailpipe of the car in front of you, it is easy to become a pessimist," he said.

"Nevertheless, at Driving2Save we are optimists. We believe that you can enjoy driving your car and save lives, money, time and the planet, and we will show you how,” he said.

Driving2Save said its scientists stay on top the latest developments in automotive technology, do the research, run real-world tests and crunch the numbers so consumers can “drive to save” by making easy changes to their driving style and buying the best gear at the best prices.

All of Driving2Save’s test results, resources and educational content on their site are free of charge for consumers. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to drive to save,” Goebel said.

Visitors to the site will find the handy Driving Tips pages cover everything from maintaining tire pressure to maximizing miles per charge on electric vehicles. On the Product Testing page, consumers can access results from of hundreds of hours and thousands of miles of rigorous testing and reports.

Consumers looking to upgrade their gear and get a strong return on their investment will appreciate the Shop section, where they can buy a curated selection of items the Driving2Save experts have tried, tested, and identified to be the best on the market.

To learn more, visit Driving2Save.com.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Driving2Save.com.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 