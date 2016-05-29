Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:40 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Drizzle Doesn’t Dampen Spirits at I Madonnari Chalk-Art Festival

30th annual street-painting extravaganza continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Santa Barbara Mission

A chilly May gray day was no deterrent for thousands of visitors at the 30th annual I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival on Sunday at the Santa Barbara Mission. The three-day festival concludes Monday. Click to view larger
A chilly May gray day was no deterrent for thousands of visitors at the 30th annual I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival on Sunday at the Santa Barbara Mission. The three-day festival concludes Monday. (Fritz Olenberger photo / www.olenberger.com)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 29, 2016 | 12:44 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Despite some early morning drizzle that threatened to alter the artwork, the I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival continued in full swing Sunday at the Santa Barbara Mission.

Many South Coast residents awoke to misty rain Sunday, but the unwelcome wet stuff seemed to do little harm, and the artists for the most part were taking the challenge in stride.

As one online commenter noted, “Into each square, a little rain must fall.”

The free 30th anniversary of the festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Mission, 2201 Laguna St.

The festival features 150 street-painting squares drawn with chalk pastels on the pavement in front of the Mission. As the public watches, 300 local artists transform these pavement canvases into elaborate compositions in unexpectedly vibrant colors.

A ceremony at noon Monday on the Mission steps will introduce and thank the major festival sponsors and featured artist, Cecelia Linayao, as her street painting is concluded.

I Madonnari is sponsored by and and is a fundraiser for the Children’s Creative Project, a nonprofit arts education program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Linayao is a fine arts graduate of Cal State, Long Beach, and chalk has become a favorite tool in her artist’s toolkit.

To celebrate the 30th year, seven long-time I Madonnari artists are collaborating to create a 720-square-foot street painting.

Tracy Lee Stum, Sharyn Chan, Ann Hefferman, Lisa Jones, Jennifer LeMay, Jay Schwartz and Laura Wilkinson are designing the original piece.

​The festival includes live music and an Italian market on the Mission lawn throughout the three-day event. The festival’s fabuloso Italian Market offers authentic Italian cuisine made by the Children’s Creative Project’s board of directors.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

