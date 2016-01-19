Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 12:51 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Drizzly Day Gives Santa Barbara County A Good Soaking

Cloudy days expected for the rest of the week before the chance of rain returns Friday night

People bust out the umbrellas to keep off the rain in downtown Santa Barbara Tuesday afternoon.
People bust out the umbrellas to keep off the rain in downtown Santa Barbara Tuesday afternoon.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 10:19 p.m. | January 19, 2016 | 2:32 p.m.

Clouds dropped up to an inch of rain on Santa Barbara County Tuesday with steady sprinkling throughout the day and evening. 

There is a 60-percent chance of rain through Tuesday night before skies clear up, according to the National Weather Service.

A small chance of rain returns Friday night into early Saturday.

A surf advisory is in effect for northern coastal Santa Barbara County including Lompoc and Santa Maria, with the possibility of high surf and minor flooding.

As of 10 p.m., County Public Works monitors in downtown Santa Barbara, Goleta and Santa Maria measured about a half-inch of rainfall. 

Santa Barbara County Rain @ 10 p.m. Tue.
Location 24-Hour 48-Hour
Buellton 0.77" 0.84"
Lake Cachuma 0.71" 0.74"
Carpinteria 0.46" 0.53"
Goleta 0.54" 0.63"
Gibraltar Lake 0.53" 0.60"
Lompoc 0.22" 0.32"
Montecito 0.57" 0.68"
San Marcos Pass 0.69" 0.79"
Santa Barbara 0.48" 0.63"
Santa Maria 0.46" 0.51"
Solvang 0.60" 0.66"
UCSB 0.46" 0.51"

Lompoc’s City Hall had 0.21-inch of rain fall and Santa Ynez had 0.6-inch. 

Most areas recorded a third-inch to three-quarters of an inch as of Tuesday evening, according to county rainfall data. 

Temperatures for the week are expected to peak in the mid-60s and drop to around 50 at night in most areas.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

[Click here to track real-time rainfall for Santa Barbara County]

