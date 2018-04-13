Drone Photography Captures Bird’s-eye Views of City

Local photojournalist, Daniel Driefuss, takes to the air to create works of art; www.Lost Above.com offers fine art canvas prints of Santa Barbara as seen from the sky.

As part of the June 7 1st Thursday event, Lost Above will be showcasing artwork at the August Ridge tasting room in Santa Barbara

Driefuss began his photography career in high school, taking pictures of friends and family.

With 15 years of experience and after attending the Brooks Institute of Photography, he is capturing everything from breaking news to high-end commercial advertising photos for local, national and international clients.

His photos have been printed in such publications as the LA Times, The New York Times and Washington Post.

Having traveled widely, Driefuss recognized the unique aspect of artwork from an aerial perspective.

“The view from above creates exciting shapes and views that the mind might not otherwise perceive. It fulfills a sensation that human beings have always desired — the ability to fly,” he said.

In 2017, Dreifuss moved into the area of fine art, focusing his camera on an aerial perspective of Santa Barbara. Learning to fly a drone, and receiving his 107 pilot certification in December, he created Lost Above.

"The views from above are amazing. Living here for almost 10 years, every time I fly, I gain a new appreciation for just how beautiful Santa Barbara is," Dreifuss said. "I try to capture the true art of Mother Nature and life in Santa Barbara.

“I have created a great business showing off Santa Barbara. Progressing into fine art prints was a great way to expand my drone photography business and to display my creativity," he said.

Prints will be available for sale and August Ridge will be offering $7 glasses of wine at the 1st Thursday event.

— Daniel Dreifuss for Lost Above.