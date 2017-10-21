Drop Off Unwanted Rx Drugs on Take-Back Day

The Santa Barbara Police Department will be partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to hold another National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, at La Cumbre Plaza.

This is an opportunity for those who have accumulated unwanted, unused prescription drugs, to safely dispose of those medications.

The initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue: Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet, the department reports.

In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medications — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.

During the previous Take-Back event in April 2016, the DEA and its partners collected 893,498 pounds (about 447 tons) of medication, demonstrating the value of this service.

The collection location in Santa Barbara will be at La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave.; the drop off is north of Starbucks on the sidewalk facing the parking lot.

Beat coordinators Officers Adrian Gutierrez, Beth Lazarus and Bryan Kerr will be there and will have collection boxes setup to collect pills or medicated patches (no liquids, needles or sharps).

This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Everyone is invited to stop by, to chat with the officers, and to deposit unwanted medications for safe destruction.

For those unable to attend the event, unwanted medications may be disposed of year 'round in the drug disposal box inside the Santa Barbara Police Department lobby, 215 E. Figueroa St.

For information regarding the disposal of liquid medications, needles or sharps, visit http://www.calrecycle.ca.gov/HomeHazWaste/Medications/Household.htm and http://www.calrecycle.ca.gov/HomeHazWaste/Sharps/Household.htm.

— Anthony Wagner for Santa Barbara Police Department.