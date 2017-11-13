Drop Toys for Tots Gifts at Rabobank Locations

Rabobank N.A. is teaming up again with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to help ensure children in need receive a gift this holiday season.
Now through mid-December, community members can donate new, unwrapped toys at Rabobank’s 14 branches across Santa Barbara County:
5030 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria
914 Carpinteria St., Santa Barbara
2222 Bath St., Santa Barbara
3757 State St., Santa Barbara
5956 Calle Real, Goleta
3600 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez
1571 Mission Drive, Solvang
61 W. Highway 246, Buellton
905 Guadalupe St., Guadalupe
828 N. H St., Lompoc
519 E. Main St., Santa Maria
720 N. Broadway, Santa Maria
1554 S. Broadway, Santa Maria
1110 E. Clark Ave., Santa Maria
The toys will be distributed locally by Toys for Tots volunteers.
Parents and legal guardians who want to request a toy can visit Toys for Tots’ Request a Toy webpage https://www.toysfortots.org/request_toys/toys-city-county.aspx?txtState=CALIFORNIA.
At that website, they can select the appropriate local Toys for Tots website for more information.
— Gregory Jones for Rabobank.