Drop Toys for Tots Gifts at Rabobank Locations

Rabobank N.A. is teaming up again with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to help ensure children in need receive a gift this holiday season.

Now through mid-December, community members can donate new, unwrapped toys at Rabobank’s 14 branches across Santa Barbara County:



5030 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria

914 Carpinteria St., Santa Barbara

2222 Bath St., Santa Barbara

3757 State St., Santa Barbara

5956 Calle Real, Goleta

3600 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez

1571 Mission Drive, Solvang

61 W. Highway 246, Buellton

905 Guadalupe St., Guadalupe

828 N. H St., Lompoc

519 E. Main St., Santa Maria

720 N. Broadway, Santa Maria

1554 S. Broadway, Santa Maria

1110 E. Clark Ave., Santa Maria

The toys will be distributed locally by Toys for Tots volunteers.

Parents and legal guardians who want to request a toy can visit Toys for Tots’ Request a Toy webpage https://www.toysfortots.org/request_toys/toys-city-county.aspx?txtState=CALIFORNIA.

At that website, they can select the appropriate local Toys for Tots website for more information.

— Gregory Jones for Rabobank.