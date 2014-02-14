Drought Conditions Already Taking Toll on Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Statement from Erik Talkin, CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County:

California drought conditions are already impacting the Foodbank. The demand for Foodbank resources is highest during the winter months. The drought is already compounding the situation, leaving the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County trying to feed more people with less.

Today our cooler shelves are down 75 percent of their normal capacity, due to rising prices and a drop in produce donations from the farms we work with throughout California. We are looking to the community to help us rise to the challenge so we can continue to provide the nutritious, fresh fruits and vegetables we distribute to children, families and seniors countywide through our programs and those of our 330 member nonprofit partners.

We encourage our local community to get involved however they can, by making a donation or by participating in the Foodbank’s Backyard Bounty Program.

Make a donation online or by mail:

» Donate online by clicking here

» Donate by mail to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County: 4554 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93110 or 490 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455

Backyard Bounty opportunities:

» Harvest your own yard: Pick the fruit when it's ripe and bring it to our North or South County warehouse; for larger harvest, the Foodbank can arrange a pickup.

» Get help from the community: If you are unable to harvest or deliver your own fruit and have fewer than five trees, contact the Foodbank to arrange a neighborhood harvest. If you have five or more trees or an orchard, contact the Foodbank to arrange a Harvest with Backyard Bounty.

» For more information or to schedule, click here or email Jill Drewisch at [email protected].

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.