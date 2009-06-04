Dru Hartley Appointed Director of Philanthrophy at Sansum Clinic

Dru Hartley has been appointed Director of Philanthropy at Sansum Clinic, officials from the nonprofit medical clinic announced today.
Hartley has worked in fundraising for close to two decades and has conducted major gift capital campaigns in California, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
In Santa Barbara, she raised funds for the Santa Barbara Civic Light Opera, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, SEE International, Santa Barbara Museum of Art and Santa Barbara Historical Museum.
Hartley is based at Sansum Clinic’s corporate office, 470 Patterson Ave. The phone number is 805.681.7700.
For more information visit www.sansumclinic.org.
