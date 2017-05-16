Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:33 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Arrest Alleged Heroin Supplier

By Anthony Wagner for the Santa Barbara Police Department | May 16, 2017 | 6:02 p.m.

On Monday, the Santa Barbara Police Department Investigative Bureau gleaned intelligence that culminated in a significant drug arrest and seizure.

Narcotics detectives seized 1.4 pounds of tar heroin with a street value of $60,000 and $55,810 in cash from a multi-county illicit drug sales operation. 

Earlier in the month, investigators acquired information that an Oxnard-based drug dealer was the heroin source for multiple Santa Barbara mid-level suppliers. They learned that the suspect, Salvador Cortes Duran, 54, was utilizing a drug runner to assist in his heroin sales operation.

Although Duran went to great lengths to avoid apprehension, the Narcotics Unit, assisted by officers and detectives from all Santa Barbara Police divisions, executed search warrants at four different locations in the Oxnard area. 

In all, 40 officers were deployed from the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office to secure the multiple scenes.

Duran was detained and arrested. Evidence of his regional sales operation included a hefty amount of heroin, cash, retail packaging for sales and several scales.

Duran was booked at Ventura County Jail on charges of committing a felony while currently out on bail, possession of heroin, sales of heroin, and child endangerment. Because of the seriousness of the charges his bail amount was set at $1 million.

The consequences of drug use usually are not limited to the user and often extend to the user's family and the greater community.

According to the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration, an estimated 2.1 million American children live with at least one parent who abuses illicit drugs, and one in 10 children under 18 lived with a substance-addicted or substance-abusing parent.

Many states have enacted laws to protect drug-endangered children from the consequences of drug production, trafficking, and abuse. Drug-endangered children are exposed not only to abuse and neglect but also to fires, explosions, and physical health hazards such as toxic chemicals.

Anthony Wagner is public engagement manager for the Santa Barbara Police Department. 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 