Santa Barbara Police Arrest Alleged Heroin Supplier

On Monday, the Santa Barbara Police Department Investigative Bureau gleaned intelligence that culminated in a significant drug arrest and seizure.

Narcotics detectives seized 1.4 pounds of tar heroin with a street value of $60,000 and $55,810 in cash from a multi-county illicit drug sales operation.

Earlier in the month, investigators acquired information that an Oxnard-based drug dealer was the heroin source for multiple Santa Barbara mid-level suppliers. They learned that the suspect, Salvador Cortes Duran, 54, was utilizing a drug runner to assist in his heroin sales operation.

Although Duran went to great lengths to avoid apprehension, the Narcotics Unit, assisted by officers and detectives from all Santa Barbara Police divisions, executed search warrants at four different locations in the Oxnard area.

In all, 40 officers were deployed from the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office to secure the multiple scenes.

Duran was detained and arrested. Evidence of his regional sales operation included a hefty amount of heroin, cash, retail packaging for sales and several scales.

Duran was booked at Ventura County Jail on charges of committing a felony while currently out on bail, possession of heroin, sales of heroin, and child endangerment. Because of the seriousness of the charges his bail amount was set at $1 million.

The consequences of drug use usually are not limited to the user and often extend to the user's family and the greater community.

According to the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration, an estimated 2.1 million American children live with at least one parent who abuses illicit drugs, and one in 10 children under 18 lived with a substance-addicted or substance-abusing parent.

Many states have enacted laws to protect drug-endangered children from the consequences of drug production, trafficking, and abuse. Drug-endangered children are exposed not only to abuse and neglect but also to fires, explosions, and physical health hazards such as toxic chemicals.

Anthony Wagner is public engagement manager for the Santa Barbara Police Department.