Show Aims to Keep School’s Drumming Program on a Roll

By Budhi Harlow for Drumming for Mindfulness | February 21, 2017 | 11:56 a.m.

Drumming for Mindfulness will be presented by Santa Barbara professional drummer and dancer Budhi Harlow at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Impact Hub, 1117 State St.

Budhi Harlow Click to view larger
Budhi Harlow

The goal of the program is to raise $1,000 to complete funding for the spring program cycle of Drumming and Dancing with Mindfulness at Monroe Elementary School, said Harlow, who has been teaching a class at Monroe Elementary School since February 2016.

"The show would include a brief presentation of some of my research titled This is Your Brain on Drumming, an interactive experience of Drumming for Mindfulness, and a performance by my Afro-jazz band, Panzumo," Harlow said.

"I am working on a variety of education and community-building projects with developing input and support," he said. "My intention is to be a strategic partner with the Impact Hub with focus on developing practices, culture and technology for mindfulness and wellness."

The Drum and Dance with Mindfulness Curriculum has been developed during the past 25 years.

"I utilize the foundation concepts of rhythm language and motor timing through drumming with directly correlated dance movements to optimize the audio-visual-kinesthetic connectivity of each student, and the class as a whole," Harlow said.

"My students responded positively to drumming with Budhi," said Monroe second-grade teacher Tiffany Stewart.

"Many had had his class last year and their confidence and enthusiasm with the program was great to see. They looked forward to the weekly opportunity to express themselves both physically and rhythmically with movement and sound," she said.

"The fast-focused pace of the class drew the children in and they were able to follow the instruction and expand their ability to use bilateral coordination to drum and dance," she said.

"The mindfulness exercises that ended each class resulted in increased comfort among students with calming themselves through silence, stillness and breath," Stewart said.

— Budhi Harlow for Drumming for Mindfulness.
                                                              

 

