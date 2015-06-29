Two ‘Drunk’ Pedestrians Hurt in Santa Maria Collision

Santa Maria police say two pedestrians were drunk Sunday night when they were struck by a vehicle and injured while attempting to cross a street.

The accident occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. at Cook and Thornburg streets, according to Sgt. Daniel Rios.

Romero Perez Aquino, 18, was eastbound on Cook Street when he collided with the adult pedestrians, Rios said.

One victim suffered major head injuries and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The other had minor head injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

“Both pedestrians were intoxicated and were the cause of the collision by failing to yield to traffic,” Rios said.

Names of the victims and details on their conditions were not released.

Aquino was found to be unlicensed, and was cited at the scene, Rios said.

