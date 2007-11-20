Drunken Driver Crashes Into Wall, Injures Four Passengers

A drunken and confused driver crashed into a retaining wall at the Washington Mutual Bank at 3768 State St. around 1:15 Tuesday morning, according to police.

Tiago Oliveira Ramos, 24, and four passengers, was driving west on State Street in a black 2000 Lincoln Town car after reportedly celebrating International Night at a downtown nightclub. Ramos, according to Santa Barbara police, had intended to make a right turn on Hope Avenue but got confused when he reached Hitchcock Avenue and initiated his right turn at that intersection. He realized too late that he was not on the right road and failed to stop before crashing into the wall.

The car sustained major front-end damage, and the passengers, all foreign students attending a local English-language school, were injured, with the most severe injury being a fractured and dislocated left hip, according to police. Ramos was the only occupant not injured.

Ramos’ blood alcohol level was measured at .17 — more than twice the legal limit of .08, according to police. He was arrested for felony DUI causing injury.