Low Water? No Worries: Gardening in Dry Times

By Billy Goodnick | February 1, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Billy Goodnick, Santa Barbara area landscape architect, educator and author, wants garden owners to know they can enjoy a beautiful, useful, sustainable, low-water-using, easy-to-maintain home landscape. In March, he will teach two garden classes through the Center for Lifelong Learning.

The first, Smart Garden Design for Dry Times, covers a range of topics for those facing the new lawn-watering ban in the city of Santa Barbara, and for those who are ready to "live lawnless." Dry Times will meet 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays, March 4 and 11, at the Schott Center, 310 W. Padre, room 4. Tuition is $36 for both classes.

Goodnick's second class, Learning from Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens, is a stand-alone course that serves as a companion to Dry Times. It meets at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 18, starting with a brief slide lecture (also in room 4, at the Schott Center), then moving to Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens, 1500 Santa Barbara St. Tuition is $28.

Like a docent-led tour of a museum, Goodnick reveals design ideas at Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens that translate to any scale garden. Students will be introduced to new plants that deserve a home in local gardens.

After nearly 30 years of teaching local homeowners, Goodnick uses his entertaining style to help non-professionals “design like pros” by demystifying the principles he has refined during his career, while emphasizing the most earth-friendly methods. Take-aways from the classes include:

» Embracing life after lawns: What else can that space be?

» Understanding the design process professionals follow

» Seeing how site changes can safely capture water

» Learning water-wise planting and irrigation tips

» Finding free online resources

Register at www.thecll.org. Call 687-0812 for more information.

Goodnick is the author of Yards: Turn Any Outdoor Space Into the Garden of Your Dreams, St. Lynn’s Press. 

— Billy Goodnick.

 

