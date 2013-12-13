Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:50 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Dry, Windy Weather Prompts County Fire Officials to Boost Staffing

Vegetation is so dry that humidity levels could hit single-digit percentages, and no rain is in the forecast

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 13, 2013 | 6:49 p.m.

The sunny, windy weekend forecast for Santa Barbara County is making local firefighters nervous.

Vegetation is so dry that humidity levels could hit single-digit percentages, according weather specialist Scott Sukup of the National Weather Service Oxnard office.

“There’s no rain in the forecast for the next seven days at least, so it’s not going to get better anytime soon,” he said.

The combination of winds, dry vegetation and higher-than-normal temperatures creates an elevated fire danger.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department stations are adding personnel from Friday night through Monday morning to respond to the threat, Capt. David Sadecki said.

There will be three extra engines, one bulldozer, one battalion chief and one dispatch captain added to normal staffing.

It won’t be as windy as Dec. 9-10, but temperatures will be higher, and vegetation is even drier than it was earlier this week.

Gusts may hit 20 to 30 mph in the mountains Friday night and Saturday morning, Sukup said.

Low humidity and higher temperatures will last through Tuesday, but winds should subside Sunday, Sadecki said.

Sunny weather this weekend will reach highs of 71, which warms up to 73 for Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service forecast. It will cool down at the end of the week to the mid-60s, but nighttime temperatures won’t drop below 50 degrees.

Red flag warnings and wind advisories have been issued for Ventura and Los Angeles counties, but none issued for Santa Barbara.

The county Fire Department is asking everyone to report any sign of smoke immediately, have an evacuation plan in place and use extreme caution when operating any spark- or flame-producing machinery in grass or brush areas.

It also is asking people to report any suspicious vehicles or people to law enforcement.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 