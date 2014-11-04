Dryer Catches Fire in Eastside Santa Barbara Home

A small fire that broke out at an Eastside Santa Barbara home on Monday night was limited to the laundry area, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Alphonse Street at 9:23 p.m. and found that the home's dryer had caught on fire, Battalion Chief Lee Waldron said.

Three engines and a ladder responded to the scene, and the fire was mostly out by the time crews arrived, Waldron said.

The fire was confined to the dryer but also damaged the washer, and both appliances were removed from the home, which was ventilated of smoke, he said.

There were no injuries reported, and no interior fire damage to the home other than light smoke damage, Waldron said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.