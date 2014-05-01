Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:35 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Investigation Finds Clothes Dryer Sparked Home Fire in Goleta

Authorities say lint build-up fueled Wednesday's two-alarm blaze, which spread to four homes and caused extensive damage

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 1, 2014 | 9:21 p.m.

Investigators have determined that a laundry room dryer sparked Wednesday’s two-alarm fire in Goleta, which burned and badly damaged four homes.

All four houses were deemed uninhabitable, although one only temporarily — a fourth home moderately damaged by radiation of heat, according to Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

One county firefighter, who was transported to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital with heat-related injuries and a leg injury, was treated and released, Eliason said.

Crews were dispatched at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of Dara Road, off Cathedral Oaks Road between Fairview and Patterson avenues.

A female resident of a single-story home apparently had been sleeping when she suddenly woke to the blaring of her smoke detector, Eliason said.

The fire sparked in corrugated metal at the rear of the dryer, where lint build-up fueled the blaze, he said.

“The working smoke detector saved her,” Eliason said. “Having a working smoke detector is a very important thing.”

When her attempts to put out the fire failed, she called 9-1-1, he said.

The first arriving units reported heavy black smoke and flames coming from the structure, Eliason said, at which point a second-alarm was sent.

As more crews were called in — including firefighters from the City of Santa Barbara — a second home next door caught fire, and the blaze then leapt to two other homes, helped by 30 mph westward winds.

The fire was knocked down in about an hour, and all crews cleared the scene by late evening.

Eliason said he didn’t know the exact number of residents left homeless, but the American Red Cross was assisting.

Investigators were still working to determine the cost of damages Thursday.

Eliason said the fast-moving fire should help remind residents to regularly check their smoke detector batteries and clean out dryer lint traps.

He also encouraged people to call authorities immediately before trying to put out a blaze, so help could be well on the way.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 