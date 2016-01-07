Duarte’s Goals Gives Carpinteria a Draw With Thacher

Soccer

Aisha Duarte drilled the game-tying goal, giving the Carpinteria High girls soccer team a 3-3 draw with Thacher in a Frontier League match on Thursday.

Duarte hammered a shot from 18 yards that the Thacher goalkeeper couldn’t hold.

“It was a frustrating draw again,” Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. “If we just took care of some of the easier opportunities, we would have been fine.”

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead on an own goal and led 2-1 after Alejandra Alvarez scored off a Yaneli Silva assist. But Thacher battled back and took a 3-2 lead on a pair of counterattack goals.

Carpinteria is now 1-4-2 overall and 0-1-1 in the Frontier League.

