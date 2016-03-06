Ducks Take Rubber Game from UCSB Baseball

Baseball

Left hander David Peterson struck out 13 batters in his seven innings to lead No. 7 Oregon to a 3-1 win over visiting No. 19 UC Santa Barbara in the rubber game of a three-game series.

The Gauchos (9-3) got on the board in the top of the first. Andrew Calica led things off with a walk and one out later he raced to third when Peterson's pick-off attempt went down the right field line. Dempsey Grover didn't waste any time taking advantage of the miscue as he drove a single up the middle to make the score 1-0.

The Ducks (8-2) answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Austin Grebeck walked to start things, and he went to second on a wild pick-off attempt by UCSB's Joe Record. A.J. Balta moved the runner to third base and then Jakob Goldfarb singled Grebeck home to tie the score, 1-1. Following a single by Phil Craig-St. Louis that moved Goldfarb to third, Steven Packard put down a successful squeeze bunt to score Goldfarb and give Oregon a 2-1 edge.

The Ducks added an unearned run in the bottom of the third.

Record (2-1) was once again solid on the hill for UCSB going 6.2 innings and allowing just six hits and two earned runs. Trevor Bettencourt tossed the final 1.1 innings and was perfect. Peterson (2-1) was supported by Matt Mercer who pitched a scoreless eighth and Stephen Negosek who struck out two in the ninth, earning the save.

Billy Fredrick and Grover each had two hits to lead Santa Barbara offensively. Calica had a single and was on two other times, walking once and getting hit by a pitch.