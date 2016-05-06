Documentary Filmmaker Brian Ivie to Speak at Upcoming ‘Through the Lens’ Event

One young college student’s decision to spend his Christmas break documenting a South Korean pastor’s efforts to save hundreds of orphaned infants has changed not only his life and those of countless babies around the world but also the hearts of those who have witnessed this compelling story.

Brian Ivie’s awarding-winning documentary, The Drop Box, tells the story of South Korean Pastor Lee Jong-rak’s plan to rescue unwanted babies by allowing the infants to be dropped in a “baby box” in the wall of his church.

The film has provided more than $2 million dollars to help orphans in South Korea and around the world.

Ivie, 24, is a recent graduate of the USC School of Cinematic Arts, the alma mater of other film icons such as George Lucas and Ron Howard.

Ivie has been profiled in publications such as The Hollywood Reporter, The Blaze, The Washington Times and Christianity Today.

Now people will have the opportunity to hear Ivie tell his remarkable story in person from 7-8:30 p.m. May 19, 2016, at The Granada Theatre.

Admission for this special edition of “Through the Lens” is free. Preferred seating tickets are $10 for orchestra seats.

Patrons who wish to meet the filmmaker may purchase tickets to a private catered meet-and-greet, which will take place from 6-6:45 p.m. upstairs at The Granada, for $50.

To purchase tickets or learn more, call Network Medical Women’s Center at 805.967.9096 or visit granadasb.org.

— Betsy Gray is the executive director of Network Medical.