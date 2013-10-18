Dudley Appointed to California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training

Gov. Jerry Brown announced Tuesday that Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley has been appointed to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training.

Dudley was the only elected official and district attorney appointed as a POST commissioner.

Dudley has served as district attorney of Santa Barbara County since 2010, where she was deputy district attorney from 1990 to 2010. She was director of child development programs at the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County from 1984 to 1988 and child development director at the Children’s Home Society of California from 1979 to 1984.

She earned a master of education degree in early childhood education from Antioch University, a master of arts degree in education from UC Santa Barbara and a juris doctor degree from the Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law.

Dudley was sworn into this position on Wednesday by the Honorable Frank Ochoa, who stated, “California has one of the most sophisticated and highest quality training regimens for peace officers in the nation. I am proud to have the opportunity today to administer the oath of office to Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley as a member of the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training for the state of California. DA Dudley is uniquely qualified for this position because of her background in education and her passion for public safety and justice.

“I had the singular honor and great pleasure to administer her oath of office as the district attorney for Santa Barbara County in 2010, as well as her original oath as a member of the State Bar in 1990. I know she will provide equally distinguished service in this new endeavor, positively impacting all the citizens and residents of our state.”

Dudley said, “I am both excited and humbled by this appointment. I look forward to passing on some of the knowledge I have acquired over the last 23 years working with California’s finest law enforcement officers. This will add to my law enforcement edification and increase my ability to effect public safety in Santa Barbara County.”

Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian said, “I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work closely with Joyce over the past couple of years. Her expertise on public safety issues has been an invaluable asset to my legislative efforts. I am pleased that Governor Brown has recognized her contributions and appointed her to this important commission.”

The POST Commission was established by the California Legislature in 1959 to set minimum selection and training standards for California law enforcement. The POST organization, with more than 130 staff members, functions under the direction of an executive director appointed by the commission. The mission of the POST Commission is to continually enhance the professionalism of California law enforcement in serving its communities. The governor appoints 15 of the commissioners, with the advice and consent of the Senate, for three-year overlapping terms. The attorney general is an ex-officio member and serves as the 16th POST commissioner.

The commission meets three times a year for a day and a half to establish standards and regulations and to give direction to POST staff. Commissioners serve without pay, but are reimbursed for their expenses for attending meetings. All commission meetings are open to the public.