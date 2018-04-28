Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:32 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

DUI Arrests Down Over Memorial Day Weekend

By Kevin Huddle for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department | May 29, 2013 | 2:15 p.m.

The Memorial Day weekend Avoid the 12 DUI campaign has concluded with the deployment of one sobriety checkpoint in the City of Santa Barbara, and several special DUI saturation patrols and officers on routine patrol focusing special attention toward the impaired driver working to lower deaths/injuries on streets and highways.

From 12:01 a.m. Friday through midnight Monday, officers representing 12 county law enforcement agencies arrested 26 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In 2012, 56 DUI arrests occurred during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

These numbers are in comparison to last year’s totals during the same four days of the Memorial Day weekend 2012. Law enforcement officials will be conducting more anti-DUI efforts throughout the county and region during the Independence Day holiday period and the 18-day campaign in August ending Labor Day weekend.

Police, sheriff’s personnel and the CHP encourage all motorists to watch and report impaired drivers each and every trip around town or during summer vacations. Report drunken drivers by calling 9-1-1 anytime you encounter that dangerous driver.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Avoid programs, named for the number of police agencies in each county, will be conducting other enforcement efforts during special events with identified DUI problems. In recognition that the summer season is among the deadliest time of the year, law enforcement agencies throughout the county will be making every effort to arrest drunk drivers before another life is lost.

— Kevin Huddle is a sergeant for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
