DUI Attorney Darryl Genis Found in Contempt of Court

A Santa Barbara Superior Court judge has found DUI attorney Darryl Genis in contempt of court based on comments he made to a prosecutor last month, calling her a “little girl” in the courtroom.

An order from Judge Jean Dandona states that Genis was in court on June 20 when he addressed opposing counsel, Hannah Lucy, as “little girl,” which “was done in immediate view and presence of the court.”

Genis apologized to the court and to Lucy, and the document states that “he was frustrated by what he believed was Ms. Lucy loudly sighing during his argument of the motions.”

In a response to the court, Genis explained that he “is roughly twice as old as Ms. Lucy, who is of the opposite sex and she was acting childish.”

Dandona ultimately found Genis’ apology “disingenuous and insincere” and added that she found nothing inappropriate about Lucy’s behavior.

As a result, Dandona fined Genis $1,000 for being in contempt of court. Because the amount of the fine is $1,000 or more, it is reportable to the State Bar, according to Gary Blair, executive officer of the Santa Barbara Superior Court.

“Attorneys generally abhor the idea of being found in contempt for that reason,” he said.

Genis sent paperwork to Noozhawk on Wednesday afternoon stating that he’s seeking a contempt hearing against Lucy for telling Genis “you’re an a**hole” while the court was in session but out of earshot on Wednesday morning.

Genis signed the paperwork documenting the exchange as “Darryl Genis, victim of Ms. Lucy’s contempt.”

In an earlier statement, Genis told Noozhawk that there was no contempt of court, and there is no such thing as contempt of prosecutor.

“If the proverbial shoe was on the other foot,” he told Noozhawk, “and Ms. Lucy had called me a ‘little boy’ during a recess, would Judge Dandona have held Deputy District Attorney Hannah Lucy summarily in contempt and fined her $1,000? Judge Dandona would not have held DDA Lucy summarily in contempt nor would it have fined her an amount that requires reporting to the Bar.

“Clearly, I have been targeted by prosecutors and others because of my effectiveness in court.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.