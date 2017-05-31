Felony DUI Charges Filed Against Driver In Fatal Santa Maria Crash

Criminal charges have been filed against a man accused of driving while intoxicated causing a crash that killed a woman and injured several other people in Santa Maria early Sunday.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has charged Sergio Chagolla-Chagolla, 29, with felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.

The defendant appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Wednesday where he entered a not-guilty plea.

Chrystal Joseph represented the District Attorney's Office while Adrienne Harbottle served as defense attorney.

Santa Maria police were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Donovan Road, where they found two vehicles that had major damage from a collision.

Five people were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where Lyvelyn Ordas Reyes, 57, of Santa Maria died due to injuries she received in the collision.

Police did not release names of the other people involved in the crash and did not specify whether Reyes was a passenger in Chagolla’s vehicle, or if she was the driver or passenger in the second vehicle involved in the crash.

Chagolla-Chagolla also faces special allegations that more than one victim was injured and two victims suffered great bodily injury.

Additionally, he has been charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

The judge ordered him to return to court June 7 and set the preliminary hearing for June 14.

Chagolla initially was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Additional charges could be filed in the future as investigators gather more information about circumstances surrounding the crash.

Bail was set at $200,000.

