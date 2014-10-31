Alleged DUI Driver Cited After Single-Vehicle Rollover in Santa Maria

A Santa Maria woman was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence after her vehicle rolled over Thursday night near southbound Highway 101 at Santa Maria Way.

Danielle Fiechter, 30, received minor injuries in the accident and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Other drivers notified California Highway Patrol dispatchers about a possible drunken driver “all over the roadway” on Highway 101 in Santa Maria shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Those reports noted that the suspect’s vehicle was swerving and had hit a wall on the right-hand shoulder south of Stowell Road but continued driving.

The vehicle also reportedly hit the center divider twice, according to CHP dispatch reports.

The vehicle struck the guardrail, rolled over and ended up in a ditch where it landed on the tires.

Fiechter was issued a citation and released, according to the CHP.

