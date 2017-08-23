Alleged DUI Driver In Fatal Santa Maria Crash Faces Additional Charge

A man arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Santa Maria on Memorial Day Weekend pleaded not guilty to an additional drunken-driving charge Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Sergio Chagolla-Chagolla, 29, appeared before Judge Gustavo Lavayen for the brief hearing.

Originally, he has been charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury due to the May 28 crash.

Chagolla-Chagolla also faced special allegations that more than one victim was injured and two victims suffered great bodily injury.

Additionally, he had been charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.

Santa Maria police were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. May 28 to the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Donovan Road, where they found two vehicles that had major damage from a collision.

Five people were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where Lyvelyn Ordas Reyes, 57, of Santa Maria died due to injuries she received in the collision.

Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore filed an amended complaint, adding another charge alleging the defendant was driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit of .08 percent.

Toxicology tests revealed his blood alcohol content was .28 percent, according to the complaint.

Defense attorney Ron Bobo said his client needed more time to assess a “suitable” offer for a plea deal from the prosecution team.

The judge scheduled the next hearing for Sept. 6.

