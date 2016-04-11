DUI Driver Sentenced For Fiery Crash That Killed Santa Maria Woman In 2014

Before Travis Dashek ordered to spend time in state prison, a slideshow remembers victim Ashley Kerr during the sentencing hearing

The life of Ashley Kerr was remembered through pictures in a Santa Maria courtroom before the man charged in connection with her death was taken away in handcuffs Monday morning during a sentencing hearing.

Travis Dashek, 23, of Santa Maria, was sentenced to spend two years and eight months in state prison by Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Voysey.

Sentencing came weeks after Dashek pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, causing the crash that killed the 25-year-old Santa Maria woman and injured another passenger.

Monday morning, a series of pictures shown in court depicted Kerr from infancy to adulthood as quiet sobs could be heard in the courtroom.

“That was a very difficult video for anybody to watch,” Voysey said. “It’s a tragedy. I’ve seen this happen over and over and over again and I wish for the day it doesn’t happen again.”

Under the agreement, Dashek pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence, with a special allegation of causing great bodily injury. He reportedly had both alcohol and drugs in his system.

He also was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, with restitution to be determined.

The courtroom was filled with family and friends of both Kerr and Dashek, who did not speak.

His attorney, Michael Scott, softly spoke on Dashek’s behalf.

“This is truly a tragedy,” Scott said.

After the sentencing hearing, Kerr’s family and friends gathered outside the courtroom, where one woman said simply, “You’ll be missed.”

Kerr’s family and friends declined to comment after the sentencing hearing.

Dashek was under the influence of alcohol and drugs on Dec. 28, 2014 when the 1999 Chevy Blazer he was driving and pulling a trailer struck the guardrail and went off southbound Highway 101, south of Donovan Road, at about 5:20 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

The vehicle hit two trees off the right side of the roadway, then struck the sound wall before slamming into a third tree and becoming engulfed in flames, the CHP said.

Kerr was trapped inside the wreckage and declared dead at the scene after suffering major head trauma and burns, the CHP said.

Another passenger was injured in the crash along with Dashek.

Kerr, who died just weeks after turning 25, wanted to become a makeup artist and model. She was remembered as being vibrant and having a big heart.

Dashek is expected to serve 85 percent of his sentence under the agreement and also gained a strike, according to Deputy District Attorney Tristan Verburgt.

“I think that every case of this type is different, the overall circumstances are different, however, what’s the same about these cases is they’re all tragedies,” Verburgt said.

After reviewing the circumstances and meeting with the victim’s families Verburgt said he is confident justice was served in the case.

“Given the lack of prior history and weighing that against the tragedy in this case, I think it’s an appropriate sentence,” he added.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.