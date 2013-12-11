Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 7:48 pm | Fair and Breezy 81º

 
 
 
 

Victim of Alleged DUI Hit-and-Run to Be Taken Off Life Support

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | December 11, 2013 | 12:52 p.m.

Mallory Rae Dies
Mallory Rae Dies (Photo from Mallory Rae Dies Support Facebook page)

[UPDATE: Mallory Dies has passed away and alleged driver now facing murder charges]

The family of a young woman who has been in critical condition after an alleged drunken driving incident with a former congressional aide announced Wednesday that they will be taking her off of life support.

Mallory Rae Dies, 27, of Santa Barbara has been in critical condition since last Friday morning, when she was allegedly struck by Raymond Morua, who is being charged with felony DUI and hit-and-run.

Morua, who worked as a district representative to Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and was a frequent advocate for local veterans issues, was fired over the weekend and remains in custody.

Santa Barbara police said Morua was arrested after the vehicle he was driving struck Dies as she was crossing the 500 block of Anacapa Street and that Morua fled the scene in his vehicle.

A Wednesday post on the Mallory Rae Dies Support Facebook page announced the family's decision.

"This is the status update I certainly didn't want to write, for our little fighter will fight no more," posted Greg Dies, Mallory's uncle, adding that they would take her off of life support Wednesday. "She will soon be winging her way to a much more peaceful place. Her organs will be donated so hopefully a few more families will never have to go through this brutality.

"She has fought the good fight and for long enough."

The family is waiting for the coroner to pronounce Dies brain dead, and the charges against Morua may be increased to murder.

"There is no escaping this nightmare and we will continue on without her," Greg Dies said. "Thank you for all the prayers and please tell your loved ones they are loved. Life can be short, my friends."

Check with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

