DUI Suspect Arrested in Old Town Orcutt Following Pursuit by Sheriff’s Deputies

Michael Morales, 24, of Bakersfield, is charged with driving under the influence, felony evading a peace officer and resisting arrest

A Bakersfield man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested early Sunday after a pursuit that ended in a crash in Old Town Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began at about 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Pacific Street in Orcutt, after deputies received a report of an intoxicated man vandalizing vehicles, Sgt. Brad Welch said.

He said deputies located the suspect vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop, but after initially yielding, the driver sped away and began to recklessly evade deputies through downtown Orcutt.

“The driver, 24-year old Michael Morales of Bakersfield, continued to evade deputies by failing to stop at stop signs, crossing over into the oncoming lanes, and driving at reckless and high speeds,” Welch said.

“Deputies continued to pursue Morales until he again lost control of his vehicle and collided with a curb near businesses in the 100 block of Clark Avenue.”

Fearing that Morales would again attempt to flee, deputies used their patrol vehicles to block his vehicle.

“The suspect continued to try and flee, but was ultimately subdued by deputies and arrested,” Welch said.

He said Morales was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment of minor injuries before being transported to Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of DUI, felony evading a peace officer and resisting arrest.

His bail was set at $75,000.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.