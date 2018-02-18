Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:05 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

DUI Suspect Arrested in Old Town Orcutt Following Pursuit by Sheriff’s Deputies

Michael Morales, 24, of Bakersfield, is charged with driving under the influence, felony evading a peace officer and resisting arrest

A Bakersfield man was arrested early Sunday in the 100 block of Clark Avenue in Orcutt after allegedly leading Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase around town. Click to view larger
A Bakersfield man was arrested early Sunday in the 100 block of Clark Avenue in Orcutt after allegedly leading Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase around town. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 18, 2018 | 10:36 p.m.

A Bakersfield man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested early Sunday after a pursuit that ended in a crash in Old Town Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael Morales, 24, of Bakersfield, was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence, felony evading a peace officer and resisting arrest. Click to view larger
Michael Morales, 24, of Bakersfield, was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence, felony evading a peace officer and resisting arrest. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

The incident began at about 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Pacific Street in Orcutt, after deputies received a report of an intoxicated man vandalizing vehicles, Sgt. Brad Welch said.

He said deputies located the suspect vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop, but after initially yielding, the driver sped away and began to recklessly evade deputies through downtown Orcutt.

“The driver, 24-year old Michael Morales of Bakersfield, continued to evade deputies by failing to stop at stop signs, crossing over into the oncoming lanes, and driving at reckless and high speeds,” Welch said.

“Deputies continued to pursue Morales until he again lost control of his vehicle and collided with a curb near businesses in the 100 block of Clark Avenue.”

Fearing that Morales would again attempt to flee, deputies used their patrol vehicles to block his vehicle.

“The suspect continued to try and flee, but was ultimately subdued by deputies and arrested,” Welch said.

He said Morales was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment of minor injuries before being transported to Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of DUI, felony evading a peace officer and resisting arrest.

His bail was set at $75,000.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 