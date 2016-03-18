DUI Suspected After Two-Vehicle Injury Crash In Santa Maria

Injury collision occurred shortly after noon on Broadway at Newlove Drive

One person was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving Friday afternoon following a multiple vehicle crash in Santa Maria, according to police Sgt. Ronnie Murillo.

A Toyota 4Runner and a Honda sedan collided at 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of South Broadway and Newlove Drive, with the impact causing the SUV to overturn, police said.

The eastbound Toyota reportedly ran a red light, striking the side of the southbound Honda, causing both vehicles to spin out of control and the Toyota to flip over.

A third vehicle reportedly involved in the incident fled the scene and was described as a dark-colored sedan.

The Toyota's driver, Pedro Pablo Rojas Pacheco, 46, of Santa Maria was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said Friday night.

A large crowd gathered on both sides of Broadway to watch emergency crews at the scene.

Santa Maria firefighters extricated two men who were in the Toyota. Both men were taken Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

One northbound lane of Broadway remained opened, but other lanes were closed until the wrecked vehicles could be removed and the investigators were done at the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information about the collision contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781, ext. 2277.

