Dunes Center Wall is Canvas for Local Artist’s Photo Mural

The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center has announced a partnership with the Squire Foundation of Santa Barbara in October as part of an ongoing program to expose world-renowned artists to the Santa Barbara County community.

The Squire Foundation has selected national photographer Lindsey Ross of Santa Barbara, to produce a photographic mural in Guadalupe. Ross is a conceptual fine art photographer.

While pursuing her MFA, Ross became interested in wet plate collodion process when she viewed a collection of early 20th century prisoner mug shots. Ross began working with wet plate collodion in 2010.

Wet plate collodion process has become the ideal format for Ross, who seeks autonomy and at the same time a sense of connection. She said she finds freedom in taking raw materials and transforming those into photographs.

The slow pace of collodion requires a presence and intimacy that she said connects her to the physical and spiritual worlds.

Working in Colorado and Wyoming, Ross makes her home in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone. She will be creating images from all over the county capturing them in her unique style.

As part of the Squire residency community outreach requirement, Ross will be working in North County installing a mural of an original image onto the historical wall of the former Far Western Tavern Building on Highway 1 in Guadalupe. The installation will take place 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

The photo mural will consist of images of local women Ross captures with her camera. It will be made of photo paper and applied with organic wheat. Ross also will be a part of the Squire Artist Salon, 2-5 p.m. Oct 29 and she will be screening her short film Lindsey Ross: A Less Convenient Path.

The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, a natural history museum, promotes the conservation and restoration of the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes ecosystem through education, research, and the support of cooperative stewardship.

Known for its display of artifacts from Cecil B. DeMille’s 1923 The Ten Commandments, the Dunes Center also offers a variety of guided community hikes, classroom education programs, and nature field trips that focus on the history of the area, as well as local flora and fauna.

For more information, visit www.dunescenter.org.

— Doug Jenzen for Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center.