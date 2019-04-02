Dunn Beats Dos Pueblos On Steal of Home in 8th Inning

Baseball

In a back-and-forth game, Dos Pueblos wound up on the short end of a 6-5 baseball decision against Dunn in eight innings in a first-round game of the Central Coast Tournament on Tuesday in Los Olivos.

Dos Pueblos took a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth when Nico Martinez singled to left to score pinch-runner Kris Alvarado from second base.

Dunn loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, and Brandon Lawrence during a walk to bring home Aidan Waters with the tying run. With two outs, John San Jule broke for home as Cade Ford took a pitch for a strike. San Jule was safe, giving the Earwigs the victory.

The lead changed hands five times in the game. San Jule scored on a Ethan Cloyd hard grounder up the middle in the first inning for a 1-0 Dunn lead.

Dos Pueblos got a two-run double from Mason Boelter for a 2-1 lead in the third.

In the fourth, Dunn's Ricardo Amezcua had a RBI single and Cloyd hit a two-out double to score Amezcua for a 3-2 advantage.

Dos Pueblos tied it in the fifth when Luke Fidel scored on a Dunn error with two outs. The Chargers went up 4-3 in the sixth as Boelter scored from third base on a double play ball.

Dunn's Lawrence sent the game into extra innings by hitting a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh.

Lawrence earned the pitching win and went 2 for 3 at the plate. Cloyd and San Jule each had three hits. San Jule has now hit safely in 19 straight games.