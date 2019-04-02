Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, April 3 , 2019, 12:38 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Dunn Beats Dos Pueblos On Steal of Home in 8th Inning

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 2, 2019 | 8:26 p.m.

In a back-and-forth game, Dos Pueblos wound up on the short end of a 6-5 baseball decision against Dunn in eight innings in a first-round game of the Central Coast Tournament on Tuesday in Los Olivos.

Dos Pueblos took a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth when Nico Martinez singled to left to score pinch-runner Kris Alvarado from second base.

Dunn loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, and Brandon Lawrence during a walk to bring home Aidan Waters with the tying run. With two outs, John San Jule broke for home as Cade Ford took a pitch for a strike. San Jule was safe, giving the Earwigs the victory.

The lead changed hands five times in the game. San Jule scored on a Ethan Cloyd hard grounder up the middle in the first inning for a 1-0 Dunn lead.

Dos Pueblos got a two-run double from Mason Boelter for a 2-1 lead in the third.

In the fourth, Dunn's Ricardo Amezcua had a RBI single and Cloyd hit a two-out double to score Amezcua for a 3-2 advantage.

Dos Pueblos tied it in the fifth when Luke Fidel scored on a Dunn error with two outs. The Chargers went up 4-3 in the sixth as Boelter scored from third base on a double play ball.

Dunn's Lawrence sent the game into extra innings by hitting a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh.

Lawrence earned the pitching win and went 2 for 3 at the plate. Cloyd and San Jule each had three hits. San Jule has now hit safely in 19 straight games.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 