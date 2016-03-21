Dunn defeats Bishop Diego in Baseball

Baseball

Ash Borgeson had two of Bishop Diego's four hits and scored the Cardinals' lone run in a 7-1 baseball loss at Dunn on Monday.

Down 4-0, Borgeson started the Bishop third inning with a single, advanced on a stolen base and a passed ball. He scored on a double steal.

Borgeson also had a double in the sixth inning.

Gavin Haimovitz was 3-4 at the plate with two doubles and a triple for Dunn. Ethan Cloyd also went 3-4 with three singles and three stolen bases.

Freshman Brandon Lawrence scattered four hits over seven innings and earned the win. Lawrence threw 77 total pitches over the seven frames allowing only one earned run.

Bishop is 3-4 overall on the season. The Cardinals travel to Santa Paula on Tuesday.

Dunn…202 100 2 — 7 11 0

Bishop Diego…001 000 0 — 1 4 1

Lawrence and Cloyd; Green, Gunther (4), Whitney and Reyes

W-Lawrence. L-Green (0-1)

2B—BD: Borgeson 2B

