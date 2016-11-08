Dunn Middle School Opens Doors to Local Families

Dunn Middle School will host its first open house at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, for local families seeking educational alternatives in the Santa Ynez Valley. Dunn School is at 2555 W. Highway 154, in Los Olivos, across from Los Olivos Grocery.

Families will learn about Dunn’s curriculum and learning-strategies program, tour classrooms and athletics facilities, meet teachers and administrators, and learn about the admission process and tuition reduction options.

“At Dunn Middle School, kids get individualized attention and are offered opportunities to engage in a wide range of experiences — from surfing to sewing,” says Middle School Head Simon Sweeney. “Our goal is to let kids be kids, to preserve that sense of wonder and exploration as long as possible while engaged in rigorous academic growth.”

For more information and to RSVP, contact Sarah Harris in the admission office, 686-0650, or [email protected]

Founded in 1957, Dunn School is an independent school for grades six through 12 set on a historic 55-acre campus in Santa Barbara County.

— Jon Hooten for Dunn School.