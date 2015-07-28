Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:16 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Dunn School Accepting Participants for Upcoming College-Prep Workshop

Matt Struckmeyer, Dunn School’s director of college counseling, instructs a group of high school students. Click to view larger
Matt Struckmeyer, Dunn School’s director of college counseling, instructs a group of high school students. ((Dunn School photo))
By Jessie Brumfiel for Dunn School | July 28, 2015 | 2:21 p.m.

On July 23, 2015, Dunn School, a private school for grades 6–12 in Los Olivos, announced it will offer a college-counseling workshop for high school students.

The workshop will be led by Dunn’s director of college counseling, Matt Struckmeyer, and will run August 3–7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Dunn School.

Limited spaces are still available. The workshop targets students entering their senior or junior year of high school.

Participants will gain an edge as they learn tips and insider techniques to succeed in competitive college admissions.

Topics will include:

» Know what’s out there: Students will get an overview of the college landscape —including small, medium and large colleges, both urban and rural, public and private, and schools for students with special interests like film and art.

» Develop a targeted list: Participants will use one-on-one counseling sessions to identify their needs, values and preferences as they put together ambitious and realistic, personal college lists.

» Nail down the essays: Students will prepare drafts of all college writing, including at least one Common Application essay and, if appropriate, both application essays for UC schools and supplements for various colleges.

» Craft a winning application: Each student will complete a Common Application and/or a UC application, using tips and techniques to best describe their activities, awards and special situations.

» Conquer your test demons: Participants will be offered an assessment around SAT and ACT testing and get a strategy for further study.

» Cut college costs: Each family will be offered advice on maximizing the affordability of college using smart financial aid ideas and merit scholarships.

» Visit colleges: Students will visit Westmont College, UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo as they explore the different types of colleges that fit them best.

The workshop costs $1,000, including lunch. 

Families should call 805.686.0615 to register.

Dunn School is a college preparatory private school for grades 6-12 in Los Olivos, California.

Dunn offers a distinctive program of challenging academics, hands-on learning experiences and personal attention from caring teachers.

Dunn’s scenic 55-acre campus in the Santa Ynez Valley is just 30 minutes from Santa Barbara, with daily transportation services.

Dunn offers day and boarding options for students starting in 8th grade.

For more information, visit http://www.dunnschool.org.

—Jessie Brumfiel represents Dunn School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 