Dunn School Accepting Participants for Upcoming College-Prep Workshop

On July 23, 2015, Dunn School, a private school for grades 6–12 in Los Olivos, announced it will offer a college-counseling workshop for high school students.

The workshop will be led by Dunn’s director of college counseling, Matt Struckmeyer, and will run August 3–7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Dunn School.

Limited spaces are still available. The workshop targets students entering their senior or junior year of high school.

Participants will gain an edge as they learn tips and insider techniques to succeed in competitive college admissions.

Topics will include:

» Know what’s out there: Students will get an overview of the college landscape —including small, medium and large colleges, both urban and rural, public and private, and schools for students with special interests like film and art.

» Develop a targeted list: Participants will use one-on-one counseling sessions to identify their needs, values and preferences as they put together ambitious and realistic, personal college lists.

» Nail down the essays: Students will prepare drafts of all college writing, including at least one Common Application essay and, if appropriate, both application essays for UC schools and supplements for various colleges.

» Craft a winning application: Each student will complete a Common Application and/or a UC application, using tips and techniques to best describe their activities, awards and special situations.

» Conquer your test demons: Participants will be offered an assessment around SAT and ACT testing and get a strategy for further study.

» Cut college costs: Each family will be offered advice on maximizing the affordability of college using smart financial aid ideas and merit scholarships.

» Visit colleges: Students will visit Westmont College, UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo as they explore the different types of colleges that fit them best.

The workshop costs $1,000, including lunch.

Families should call 805.686.0615 to register.

—Jessie Brumfiel represents Dunn School.