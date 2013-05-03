Dunn School Baseball Team Scores 9-3 Win Over Cate

Dunn School traveled to Carpinteria on Wednesday afternoon to take on Condor League rival Cate School in a pivotal league baseball game.

After falling behind 0-1 in the first inning, the Earwigs bounced back to tie the game in the second inning and went ahead 2-1 in the third inning. The Earwigs then scored five runs with two outs in the top of the fourth inning, highlighted by a base-clearing double by Shannon Carroll and RBI double by Alex Knightley.

The Rams managed two unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Earwig pitcher Ryan Layton worked his way out of the jam and Dunn School went on to win the game 9-3. The victory pushes Dunn School’s record to 10-3 overall and 4-1 in the Condor League.

Next up, the team plays Thacher School on Friday to finish league play. A victory would guarantee Dunn School at least a tie for the Condor League title.

— Aaron Dorlarque coaches the Dunn School baseball team.