Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:23 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Dunn School Baseball Team Scores 9-3 Win Over Cate

By Aaron Dorlarque for Dunn School | May 3, 2013 | 3:13 p.m.

Dunn School traveled to Carpinteria on Wednesday afternoon to take on Condor League rival Cate School in a pivotal league baseball game.

After falling behind 0-1 in the first inning, the Earwigs bounced back to tie the game in the second inning and went ahead 2-1 in the third inning. The Earwigs then scored five runs with two outs in the top of the fourth inning, highlighted by a base-clearing double by Shannon Carroll and RBI double by Alex Knightley.

The Rams managed two unearned runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Earwig pitcher Ryan Layton worked his way out of the jam and Dunn School went on to win the game 9-3. The victory pushes Dunn School’s record to 10-3 overall and 4-1 in the Condor League.

Next up, the team plays Thacher School on Friday to finish league play. A victory would guarantee Dunn School at least a tie for the Condor League title.

— Aaron Dorlarque coaches the Dunn School baseball team.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 