Dunn School Invites Prospective Students, Families to Visit Day

Dunn School, a private school for grades 6 through 12, announced Monday that it will offer morning and afternoon transportation to Santa Barbara students for the 2014-15 school year.

Dunn started its transportation service this year. The program will continue next year for middle school and high school students.

In other news, Dunn invites the community to attend a fall Admission Visit Day on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Families may call Chris Young at 805.686.4823 to schedule a personal tour. Tours on alternative days are also available.

The Visit Day program includes a campus tour, a chance to meet teachers and admission staff, talk with students, sit in on a class, and learn about Dunn’s college-prep curriculum at the middle school (grades 6 through 8) and high school (grades 9 through 12).

Dunn’s middle school inspires the joy of learning through classes that provoke critical thinking. Dozens of enrichment electives spark a passion in every student.

“I am amazed at how much my daughter does every day,” summed up one mother of a Dunn seventh-grader.

Dunn’s high school combines engaging, seminar-style classes with hands-on experiences that develop confidence and character in its graduates. Students stretch their comfort zone through community service, wilderness trips, international travel, entrepreneurship programs and deep offerings in the arts. One hundred percent of Dunn seniors get into four-year universities.

Middle school and high school students enjoy the private school’s safe campus, and resources including a theater, library, gymnasium, outdoor swimming pool, running track, organic gardens, computer labs, music program, ceramics and painting studios, rock-climbing wall, mountain bike track and more.

Dunn School is a private school for grades 6 though 12 in Los Olivos. The charming middle school and high school share an idyllic and park-like 55-acre campus in the picturesque Santa Ynez Valley, just 30 minutes from Santa Barbara. Dunn offers day and boarding options for students.

Click here for more information.