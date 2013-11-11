Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:41 pm | Fair with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Dunn School Invites Prospective Students, Families to Visit Day

By Dunn School | November 11, 2013 | 2:11 p.m.

Dunn School, a private school for grades 6 through 12, announced Monday that it will offer morning and afternoon transportation to Santa Barbara students for the 2014-15 school year.

Dunn started its transportation service this year. The program will continue next year for middle school and high school students.

In other news, Dunn invites the community to attend a fall Admission Visit Day on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Families may call Chris Young at 805.686.4823 to schedule a personal tour. Tours on alternative days are also available.

The Visit Day program includes a campus tour, a chance to meet teachers and admission staff, talk with students, sit in on a class, and learn about Dunn’s college-prep curriculum at the middle school (grades 6 through 8) and high school (grades 9 through 12).

Dunn’s middle school inspires the joy of learning through classes that provoke critical thinking. Dozens of enrichment electives spark a passion in every student.

“I am amazed at how much my daughter does every day,” summed up one mother of a Dunn seventh-grader.

Dunn’s high school combines engaging, seminar-style classes with hands-on experiences that develop confidence and character in its graduates. Students stretch their comfort zone through community service, wilderness trips, international travel, entrepreneurship programs and deep offerings in the arts. One hundred percent of Dunn seniors get into four-year universities.

Middle school and high school students enjoy the private school’s safe campus, and resources including a theater, library, gymnasium, outdoor swimming pool, running track, organic gardens, computer labs, music program, ceramics and painting studios, rock-climbing wall, mountain bike track and more.

Dunn School is a private school for grades 6 though 12 in Los Olivos. The charming middle school and high school share an idyllic and park-like 55-acre campus in the picturesque Santa Ynez Valley, just 30 minutes from Santa Barbara. Dunn offers day and boarding options for students.

Click here for more information.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 