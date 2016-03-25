Dunn School Names Erin Cook Dean of Faculty and Academics

Erin Cook, chair of the Dunn School Humanities Department, will serve as the school’s inaugural dean of faculty and academics beginning July 1, 2016, Principal Gene Vachon announced Friday, March 18.

Reporting to the principal, this new position will work closely with the dean of students, middle school head and dean of leadership to ensure the quality of Dunn’s unique curriculum and stellar faculty.

“Our internal search surfaced some really fine candidates for this position” said Principal Gene Vachon of the selection process. “Erin Cook demonstrated the unique set of skills, perspectives and leadership needed to launch this new position. We are fortunate to have her among our faculty and now our administrative leadership.”

A passionate history teacher, Cook is currently chair of the Dunn School Humanities Department and teaches AP United States History and Social Movements in American History.

Before coming to Dunn, she served as associate director of the Liberation Curriculum of the The Martin Luther King, Jr., Research and Education Institute at Stanford University, where she was also a teaching assistant for five years in the university’s history department and worked with Bay Area high-school teachers on curriculum development.

Cok received her B.A. from UC Santa Barbara, and her M.A. in education from Antioch University in Seattle. She has taught at Dunn for nine years.

In this newly created position, Cook will lead development and implementation of academic curriculum, nurturing high standards of instruction and encouragement in a collaborative and innovative teaching culture.

She will serve as a faculty liaison to senior administration and oversee academic department chairs, working closely with them and other teachers in matters of academic program and curriculum delivery. She also will continue to teach two classes a year.

“I am excited that Dunn is furthering its commitment to excellence in curriculum and teaching, and I am very much looking forward to collaborating with the faculty and administration in this new role,” she said.

Founded in 1957, Dunn School is a private college-preparatory school for grades six through 12. Set on a historic 55-acre campus, Dunn School has over 200 students and 40 teachers who inspire them to become critical thinkers, creative-doers and confident leaders.

— Jon Hooten is the interim director of marketing at Dunn School.