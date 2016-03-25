Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:13 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Dunn School Names Erin Cook Dean of Faculty and Academics

By Jon Hooten for Dunn School | March 25, 2016 | 10:55 a.m.

Erin Cook

Erin Cook, chair of the Dunn School Humanities Department, will serve as the school’s inaugural dean of faculty and academics beginning July 1, 2016, Principal Gene Vachon announced Friday, March 18.

Reporting to the principal, this new position will work closely with the dean of students, middle school head and dean of leadership to ensure the quality of Dunn’s unique curriculum and stellar faculty. 

“Our internal search surfaced some really fine candidates for this position” said Principal Gene Vachon of the selection process. “Erin Cook demonstrated the unique set of skills, perspectives and leadership needed to launch this new position. We are fortunate to have her among our faculty and now our administrative leadership.” 

A passionate history teacher, Cook is currently chair of the Dunn School Humanities Department and teaches AP United States History and Social Movements in American History.

Before coming to Dunn, she served as associate director of the Liberation Curriculum of the The Martin Luther King, Jr., Research and Education Institute at Stanford University, where she was also a teaching assistant for five years in the university’s history department and worked with Bay Area high-school teachers on curriculum development. 

Cok received her B.A. from UC Santa Barbara, and her M.A. in education from Antioch University in Seattle. She has taught at Dunn for nine years.

In this newly created position, Cook will lead development and implementation of academic curriculum, nurturing high standards of instruction and encouragement in a collaborative and innovative teaching culture.

She will serve as a faculty liaison to senior administration and oversee academic department chairs, working closely with them and other teachers in matters of academic program and curriculum delivery. She also will continue to teach two classes a year.

“I am excited that Dunn is furthering its commitment to excellence in curriculum and teaching, and I am very much looking forward to collaborating with the faculty and administration in this new role,” she said.

Founded in 1957, Dunn School is a private college-preparatory school for grades six through 12. Set on a historic 55-acre campus, Dunn School has over 200 students and 40 teachers who inspire them to become critical thinkers, creative-doers and confident leaders.

Jon Hooten is the interim director of marketing at Dunn School.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 