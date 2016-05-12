Dunn School Names Jon Hooten Director of Strategic Engagement and Communication

Dunn School’s Head of School Mike Beck has announced that Santa Ynez Valley resident Jon Hooten will serve as director of strategic engagement and communication for the school starting July 1, 2016. The role includes leadership of the school’s identity, outreach and community relations efforts.

“We are very excited that Jon is joining the Dunn School community,” said Beck. “With his years of experience in educational outreach and communications, he has the necessary expertise to help move Dunn toward our mission of student learning and leadership development.”

Hooten brings 15 years of experience in educational leadership to Dunn, primarily in the areas of brand development, communication and fundraising. He also has taught graduate courses in leadership and has led the development of academic programs in ethical leadership, social impact and interreligious studies.

Before joining Dunn, Hooten worked as an independent business consultant and most recently served as vice-president of educational innovation at Claremont Lincoln University in southern California. He also held leadership positions at University of Denver, Regis University and Claremont School of Theology.

Hooten earned a Ph.D. with a specialization in education and formation from Claremont Lincoln University. He also holds an M.A. from Claremont School of Theology and a B.A. in philosophy and religion from Anderson (Ind.) University.

He is a resident of Los Alamos, Calif., where he lives with his spouse Jennifer.

Founded in 1957, Dunn School is a private school in the Santa Ynez Valley for grades 6-12. Set on a historic 55-acre campus, Dunn School has 40 teachers who inspire over 200 students to become critical thinkers, creative-doers and confident leaders.

— Jon Hooten is the director of strategic engagement and communication at Dunn School.