Friday, April 20 , 2018, 11:30 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Dunn School Names Jon Hooten Director of Strategic Engagement and Communication

By Jon Hooten for Dunn School | May 12, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.
Jon Hooten Click to view larger
Jon Hooten (Courtesy photo)

Dunn School’s Head of School Mike Beck has announced that Santa Ynez Valley resident Jon Hooten will serve as director of strategic engagement and communication for the school starting July 1, 2016. The role includes leadership of the school’s identity, outreach and community relations efforts.

“We are very excited that Jon is joining the Dunn School community,” said Beck. “With his years of experience in educational outreach and communications, he has the necessary expertise to help move Dunn toward our mission of student learning and leadership development.”

Hooten brings 15 years of experience in educational leadership to Dunn, primarily in the areas of brand development, communication and fundraising. He also has taught graduate courses in leadership and has led the development of academic programs in ethical leadership, social impact and interreligious studies.

Before joining Dunn, Hooten worked as an independent business consultant and most recently served as vice-president of educational innovation at Claremont Lincoln University in southern California. He also held leadership positions at University of Denver, Regis University and Claremont School of Theology.

Hooten earned a Ph.D. with a specialization in education and formation from Claremont Lincoln University. He also holds an M.A. from Claremont School of Theology and a B.A. in philosophy and religion from Anderson (Ind.) University.

He is a resident of Los Alamos, Calif., where he lives with his spouse Jennifer.

Founded in 1957, Dunn School is a private school in the Santa Ynez Valley for grades 6-12. Set on a historic 55-acre campus, Dunn School has 40 teachers who inspire over 200 students to become critical thinkers, creative-doers and confident leaders.

Jon Hooten is the director of strategic engagement and communication at Dunn School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 