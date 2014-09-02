Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:37 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Dunn School in Los Olivos Welcomes 88 New Students

By Jessie Brumfiel for Dunn School | September 2, 2014 | 2:26 p.m.

Exactly three months ago, Dunn School graduated 49 outstanding seniors and wished them good fortune as they headed to colleges in every part of the nation. This week, the private school in Los Olivos embraced the joyful task of welcoming 88 new students to campus.

“We’re delighted to usher in the biggest and most talented class in recent memory,” admission director Mike McKee said.

From 239 applicants, Dunn’s admission office selected 58 new students in the Upper School and 30 new students in the Middle School. Student-reported diversity reached 35 percent this year, and 29 percent of families qualified for need-based financial aid awards.

Dunn’s new families join the college-prep school from every part of Santa Barbara county, plus four states: Washington, Texas, Montana and Massachusetts. Dunn also welcomes new students from Canada, Mexico, Spain, Norway, Germany, Scotland, China, Turkmenistan, Taiwan and Sierra Leone.

What most delighted McKee and the admission committee was the talent new students brought to Dunn. Among the incomers are a flamenco dancer, a dog show participant, several scuba divers, a balloon artist, an outdoorsman, a competitive surfer, elite baseball players, a filmmaker, a wood worker, a surveyor for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, serious volleyball, lacrosse and soccer players, and several quintets of musicians.

As the 2014-15 academic year gets under way, Dunn’s new students are discovering just what it means to belong to the Earwig Nation.

Dunn is a college-prep private school for grades 6 through 12 in Los Olivos. On our idyllic 55-acre campus we bring together 43 talented teachers who inspire students to become sharp thinkers, creative doers and confident leaders. As a boarding and day school, Dunn forms a strong community — a small school where teachers become mentors and advocates. It all adds up to a spectacular environment in which to discover your passions, build unshakable confidence, and learn to make an impact in the world.

Click here for more information.

— Jessie Brumfiel represents Dunn School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 