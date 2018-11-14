Dunn Sending Three Baseball Players to Division 1 Schools

Three members of the Dunn School baseball team signed National Letters of Intent with NCAA Division 1 universities on Wednesday.

Ethan Cloyd, a catcher and pitcher, signed with Cal. As a junior, he batted .561 and posted a ERA of 1.99 with 36 strikeouts in 38.2 innings

John San Jule, a center fielder for the Earwigs, will continue his baseball career at Columbia of the Ivy League. He batted .551 with 27 hits in 15 games as a junior.

Brandon Lawrence, a shortstop and pitcher, made the University of Michigan his choice. In his junior year, he hit. 429, with 30 hits, including three home runs.