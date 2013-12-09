Dunn Student Emily Cummings Scores Role in Ensemble Theater Production

Dunn, a private school for grades 6 through 12, announced that seventh-grade student Emily Cummings this month will perform as Fredrika in A Little Night Music, produced by the professional Ensemble Theatre Co. of Santa Barbara.

The humorous musical will be performed in Santa Barbara’s newly renovated New Vic Theater from Dec. 5-22.

As a seventh-grader at Dunn Middle School in Los Olivos, Emily has taken improv and theater classes led by humanities teacher Mac Duncan. Most recently, she acted as the Lone Ranger in a school production of The Lone Ranger. Last summer, Emily acted in the Arts Outreach production of Anything Goes.

Emily adores playing her latest role.

"I like that people in the show confide in Fredrika. I am the secret keeper in this play,” she said, adding that her witty adult cast makes all the hours of rehearsal worth it. "The other actors are hysterical and fun to work with. They all have great senses of humor."

— Jessie Brumfiel is the director of college counseling for Dunn School.