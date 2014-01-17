Dunn School’s Ensembles to Play at SOhO in Santa Barbara

On Sunday, Feb. 9, Dunn School ensemble students will be entertaining Santa Barbara audiences at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club.

Students will be performing from their repertoire of jazz, rock and everything in between, including some original compositions. The $7 cover charge will benefit Dunn School’s Music Program.

“I wanted to do something off campus, at some place cool, to give them a chance to perform on a real stage, a real club, with a nice sound system,” teacher Matt Yaki said. “SOhO seemed like a good fit.”

Yaki has been teaching at Dunn for seven years, but this is the first year that he has taken student performers down to SOhO, a locale that he performs at several times a year.

“It’s a longer event where people can relax, have food and socialize,” he says. “It’s special, but it’s not formal, like a recital tends to be.”

Gail Hansen from SOhO recommends that people make dinner reservations to ensure good seating. The popular venue boasts a completely organic dinner menu and has hosted the likes of Kenny Loggins, Dave Mason, Duncan Sheik and Acoustic Alchemy.

Dominick Lawrence, a senior who has studied with Yaki since his freshman year, looks forward to the experience.

“I’m really excited that we get to play there,” he says. “Our group has good chemistry so I’m glad that we’ll have one more gig together.”

Ultimately, Yaki hopes that his students will have fun: “If they have fun then they’ll play well and if they do well, then maybe they’ll decide that this is something worth pursuing in the future.”

The three student ensembles will be playing from 5 to 8 p.m., and everyone will take to the stage at least once.

Click here to purchase tickets online for this all-ages show.

— Sherrie Petersen is the communications coordinator for Dunn School.