Dunn Sweeps Doubleheader Against Santa Clara

Baseball

The Dunn baseball team won two high scoring games against Santa Clara in a Saturday doubleheader.

Tied at five early in the first game, Ethan Cloyd hit a go-ahead RBI single that gave the Earwigs the lead for good en route to a 10-5 victory.

Brandon Lawrence earned the win after pitching six innings of five-run ball with two strikeouts. Cloyd earned the save after a scoreless final inning.

Dunn's offense remained hot in the second game, an 18-8 win. Gavin Haimovitz homered and tripled for Dunn, driving in five runs.

The Earwigs put up seven runs in the second inning, powered by the Haimovitz triple and a Jake Monroe home run. Three runs scored for Dunn in the sixth en route to a 10-5 victory. Haimovitz and Monroe combined for 11 RBI on the game.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.