Dunn’s Ethan Cloyd, Bishop Diego’s Gabe Arteaga Earn All-State Baseball Honors

Baseball

Two area prep baseball players have been named All-State in the Small Schools Division by CalHiSports.com.

Ethan Cloyd of Dunn School was a first-team selection and Bishop Diego’s Gabe Arteaga was picked to the second team by the online publication that specializes in high school sports in California.

Cloyd, a junior, was one of four catches chosen to the first team and the only underclassman.

Arteaga, also a junior, was picked as a multipurpose player.

In 21 games, Cloyd batted .516 with 33 hits, including 13 doubles and two homers, and had 37 RBI. He struck out only six times in 84 plate appearances. His fielding percentage was a sparkling .945

Arteaga went 6-1 on the mound and had an earned run average of 0.83. He struck out 70, gave up 22 hits and 14 walks in 51.1 innings.

At the plate, he batted .368, with 28 hits, including eight doubles, and 18 RBI.

The Cal-Hi Sports All-State baseball teams for medium and small schools can be seen HERE.

