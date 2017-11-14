Dunn’s Gavin Haimovitz Signs With Cal State Bakersfield

Baseball

Dunn baseball standout Gavin Haimovitz signed a National Letter of Intent with California State University at Bakersfield, a Western Athletic Conference Division 1 team that posted a winning season last year.



"Gavin is one of the best all-around players and definitely one of the most consistent and talented hitters I have had the privilege of coaching in over 25 years," said Dunn's head coach David Lawrence. "He is a leader both on and off the field, and he strives to be the best teammate at all times."

In the last two years at Dunn, the Oxnard native posted a .612 batting average with 75 hits and 50 RBIs in 35 games played, earning him 2016 All-CIF Southern Section Division 6 first-team honors.

He primarily plays outfield but has also played pitcher, catcher and infield positions.

Haimovitz sat out much of his junior year with an injury.

"I am very proud of his accomplishments so far, and I look forward to seeing him play Division 1 college baseball," said Lawrence.



