Dunn’s Speed Too Much for Carpinteria

Boys Soccer

Dunn broke open a one-goal game in the second half and roared past Carpinteria, 5-0, in a non-league boys soccer match on Friday in Los Olivos.

Dunn’s speed was too much for the Warriors to handle in the second half as the Earwigs erupted for four goals.

“We went into the half down 1-0 and could never recover against very fast Dunn team that includes six players from Sierra Leone,” said Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero.

Carpinteria (2-9-0) used several reserves in the second half to rest its starters for a week of important Tri-Valley League matches against Cate on Wednesday and Malibu on Friday. The Warriors are 2-0 in league play.

