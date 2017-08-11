Duo Arrested For Committing String of Santa Barbara Robberies

The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested two people from Lancaster accused of committing a string of robberies that began in January of this year.

Ana Maria Espinosa, 39 and Carlos Rio Sosa, 42, allegedly committed four armed robberies against seven victims, all in the city of Santa Barbara.

The most recent robbery took place on Aug. 2, police said.

Espinosa and Sosa were arrested near the corner of Islay and Bath streets early Thursday morning.

Police said that detectives found evidence of the duo's crimes at their home and inside their vehicle.

Santa Barbara police had an arrest warrant for Sosa including six counts of robbery, seven counts of assault with a firearm, five counts of possession of personal information, conspiracy, and dissuading a witness.

As a result of the arrest, he was booked on additional misdemeanor charges including possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm, prior conviction of a felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, all felonies, police said.

In addition, Sosa is accused of unlawful possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of cocaine, and child endangerment, all misdemeanors. He is being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail on $1 million bail and a California State Parole hold, according to police.

Espinosa was arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy, both felonies, and child endangerment, a misdemeanor.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

