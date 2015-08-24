Duo of Award-Winning Poets will Present at Episcopal Church in Los Olivos

Advice

The public is invited to attend a free evening of poetry, featuring readings by award-winning poets Richard Jarrette and Pamela Davis Saturday, Sep. 5, 2015, at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos.

Complimentary refreshments and book signing opportunities in Stacy Hall will follow the readings.

Poet Richard Jarrette will read from his newest book A Hundred Million Years of Nectar Dances (Green Writers Press, 2015), which was described as a poetry cycle of singular beauty in nature that reveals an inherent religious quality.

The poems dance and sing and play and rest with their subjects.

Jarrette is the author of Beso the Donkey (MSU Press, 2010) and the winner of the Gold Medal, Poetry, 2011 from Midwest Independent Publishers Association; Finalist, and 2011 Book of the Year from Foreword Reviews.

Reviewer Jane Hirshfield remarked, “I am entirely taken and altered by these spare, wise, hauntingly conceived, brilliantly crafted poems.”

Jarrette lives in the Santa Ynez Valley after formative years in Los Angeles and North Carolina.

Poet Pamela Davis will read from her new book Lunette (ABZ Press, 2015), an innovative and compelling collection of poems previously published in national magazines.

Lunette won the 2014 ABZ Press First Book Poetry Award.

Davis has received the International Poetry Publication Prize from Atlanta Review and is also published in Nimrod International Journal as a semi-finalist for the Neruda Award.

Davis received her bachelor's in English from California State University, San Francisco.

She is the co-founder of the Independent Writers of Southern California and resides in Santa Barbara.

The Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector stated, “We welcome absolutely everyone to attend this magical evening of poetry and enjoy these creative muses. St. Mark’s is pleased to offer a variety of artistic and literary events throughout the year. This one will be particularly uplifting with soaring poetry!”

St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in downtown Los Olivos.

For more information, please call the office at 805.688.4454 or email [email protected].

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.