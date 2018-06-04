Violinist Nicole McKenzie, Pianist Betty Oberacker to Perform All-Beethoven Duet

Two luminous musical talents — and both Santa Barbara Music Club performing members — violinist Nicole McKenzie and pianist Betty Oberacker, will join forces at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 for a "Bravo Beethoven" concert in the Girsh-Hochman Sanctuary of Congregation B'nai B'rith, 1000 San Antonio Road in Santa Barbara.

Their concert will highlight three magnificent Beethoven Sonatas: No. 1 in D Major, Op. 12, No. 1; No. 5 in F Major, Opus 24 in F Major ("Spring"); and No. 7 in C Minor, Opus 30, No. 2, tracing the composer's compositional development and exhibiting his boldly innovative, hauntingly evocative and powerfully passionate creative genius.

Admission is free, and a donation to the CBB Hadassah Hospital Project is suggested.

Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize "in acknowledgment of its equal treatment of all patients, without regard for race, religion or ethnic origin, and for its efforts to build bridges to peace."