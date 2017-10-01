Duplexes with 9 Units Proposed for Site on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside

Prefabricated structures would be built on Old Coast Highway property, replacing Craftsman-style duplex that would be relocated

Four duplexes and a single-family home are being proposed for a corner of Old Coast Highway on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside. An existing structure would be moved off the property to make way for the project.

Developer Kurt Owner has proposed relocating a 1,740-square-foot, potentially historic duplex at the site to Olive Street. The home, built in 1916, was constructed in the Craftsman style and is significant for its historical and architectural influence on the heritage of the City, according to the city's urban historian.

Nine 894-square-foot, two-bedroom units would be built in its place at 415 Old Coast Highway, on the corner of Ocean View Avenue in a neighborhood of mostly multifamily properties to the west of Montecito Country Club.

“The duplex concept gives you a lot more livability in terms of privacy within the project,” architect Keith Rivera said at a recent Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review meeting. “We think it is appropriately scaled to the neighborhood and will provide a really livable environment.”

Plans call for prefabricated structures, with nine-foot plate heights on the first floor and eight-foot plate heights on the second. The developer also has proposed a new surface parking lot with nine parking spaces and nine long-term bike parking spaces on the 15,019-square-foot site, about a third of an acre.

The project is proposed under the city’s Average Unit-Sized Density Incentive Program, which was approved by the City Council in 2013 in an effort to encourage developers to build rental apartments.

Since the cost of land is so expensive in Santa Barbara, developers had opted for high-end condominium projects because apartments didn’t pencil out financially. The AUD program promotes the concept of high-density housing in some areas of the city, allowing developers to build more units on a property than would normally be allowed.

The ABR appointees gave the Old Coast Highway project mostly favorable comments, but urged Rivera to consider more “eye candy.”

Board member Howard Wittausch said he didn’t like the proposed architecture of the modular buildings.

“I am a little bothered by the fact this looks a little like a federal housing project,” he said. “It is very linear. It is kind of unforgiving.”

The design, which includes flat roofs, was missing some of the Craftsman-style elements of the existing house, Wittausch said.

“What is taking its place is a project that has no architectural connection to what was there or to the neighborhood,” he said. “What I find missing here is architectural character.”

Board chairman Kirk Gradin agreed, calling the project “a good beginning” that needs some work.

He suggested that Rivera enhance the entrances because “they look like back doors right now,” and redesign the project’s open space to be more attractive as a gathering area.

“Additional articulation of the massing needs to occur,” Gradin said.

Santa Barbara resident Paulina Conn said that if prefabricated structures are to be used, the developer should choose something with character and a connection to the community’s distinctive style.

“I have become concerned about the many, very flat-surfaced buildings that are going up all over Santa Barbara, and taking away the Spanish and Craftsman character,” she said.

